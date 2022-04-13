Fan Attempts to Glue Herself to Court During Clippers vs. Timberwolves Play-in Game

✖

A woman who attended the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves play-in tournament game on Tuesday attempted to glue herself to the court, according to multiple reports. There was a short delay in the game, and the woman was removed. NBA courtside reporter Allie LaForce said the woman glued herself to the floor by her wrists and "refused to lift her wrists up."

The incident took place with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. At the time, Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt was attempting free throws at the other end of the court. It was not known why the woman tried to glue herself during the game, but it was later revealed that an animal rights activists group named Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest. In a press release, Direct Action Everywhere was protesting an alleged animal rights issue with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor's egg farm. The woman's name is Alicia Santurio, and she was wearing a shirt that said: "GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE."

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

The press release goes on to say that Direct Action Everywhere led an investigation where it obtained footage that shows "birds on-site which survived 'ventilation shutdown plus;(VSD+), a mass killing method whereby ventilation openings in the industrial sheds full of birds are closed, and some combination of heat, steam and/or carbon dioxide gas are introduced, eventually killing the animals via suffocation. Dozens of surviving birds were found still in their cages, running loose in the sheds, even buried alive." The incident allegedly happened at Rembrandt Enterprises, which is an Iowa egg farm owned by Taylor.

Shortly after the protest, the game continue and the Timberwolves went on to beat the Clippers 109-104. They will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, and it's the first time since 2018 Minnesota will be playing postseason basketball.

"Man, I wanted this one so bad," Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly said after the game, per ESPN. "This is just the icing on the cake, the cherry on top. Play-in, to be able to beat them ... another goal scratched off. I told you we were going to the playoffs. Most of you all, y'all looked at me like I was crazy when I first said that. I f—ing told y'all."