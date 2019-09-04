Ezekiel Elliott’s Father Comments on Son’s New Contract and NFL Accomplishments

With running back Ezekiel Elliott signing a massive contract early Wednesday morning to become the highest-paid player at his position, it would be easy to say that he’s the happiest person in the NFL right. After all, his holdout ultimately worked and resulted in a whopping $50 million guaranteed as part of his six-year extension. However, that may not actually be the case. There is a multitude of Cowboys faithful that are jumping for joy at the news of his return, but even they can’t match the excitement of Zeke’s parents.

Wednesday morning, Zeke’s father, Stacy, was a guest on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss the massive deal that his son had just signed. As a supportive father, this was his opportunity to brag about his son being arguably the best running back in the league, but Stacy actually opted to spend most of the interview expressing his gratitude for the people that made this contract extension possible.

“I’m just so proud of Ezekiel.” —Ezekiel Elliott’s father, Stacy, gets emotional talking about his son’s accomplishments pic.twitter.com/iKtzX9cLYh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 4, 2019

“I just keep thinking to myself,” Zeke’s father said, “I’m proud to be Ezekiel’s father. I thank Mr. Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for believing in him and giving him an opportunity to be the highest-paid ever in the history of the NFL.”

At that point, the emotional weight of the moment nearly ended the conversation, but Stacy was able to recover and continue expressing his gratitude for Rocky Arceneaux and the team that helped Zeke land this deal.

Considering that Elliott has accounted for 4,048 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in his three-year career, it’s understandable that Stacy is so proud. The running back has been nothing short of impressive between the tackles, and that’s before considering his 1,199 receiving yards and another six touchdowns. He is considered to be one of, if not the best back in the league and has been consistently productive for the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, there have been some off-the-field incidents in his career, including one that led to a shortened season in 2017, but when available, Zeke has been wildly impressive for America’s Team. Jerry Jones and company chose to reward this production with a massive contract, which was also a show of faith that there won’t be any other incidents away from the football field.

Portions of Elliott’s career have been marred by negative headlines, but they won’t take away from the pride that Stacy has in his son. He will continue to be Zeke’s biggest fan over the course of his career and will continue to be grateful for the opportunity to be involved in his life.