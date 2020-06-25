Ezekiel Elliott Still Unable to Work out in Wake of Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

Ezekiel Elliott is still waiting to be cleared to work out after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. The Dallas Cowboys running back was recently on a Twitch feed with Scooter Magruder and talked about his health. Elliott told Magruder that he's feeling good, but he has to be tested again in order to get back to work.

"I gotta wait," he said via TMZ. "I could've went and got re-tested this week. But, I decided it wouldn't hurt to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But, I feel good." Elliott was one of the few Cowboys who tested positive for COVID-19. It has also been reported several Houston Texas tested positive for the virus as well as a Tampa Buccaneers assistant coach. Elliott was asked if the season will be canceled and said it depends on how healthy the players are in the next month or two.

"You got to put the health of the players first," Elliott added. "It's not even so much I would say the players' health because I mean I got corona and it didn't really affect me much but a lot of people have kids, they may have kids with asthma, they may have newborn babies, their parents or grandparents may live with them. We have to find a way just to make sure the players and their families and the coaches also and their families aren't put at risk."

The Cowboys never announced Elliott tested positive for COVID-19, and Elliott was mad the news got out. He went to Twitter to announce his agent confirmed he contracted the coronavirus when the story was written.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the Cowboys said in a statement. The focus for Elliott and the Cowboys now is getting healthy and preparing for training camp, which will start in late July. The Cowboys were scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6. However, the game has been canceled due to the pandemic, and the enshrinement ceremony has been postponed. Elliott wasn't going to play in the game as he's one of the top players in the league. He's coming off a 2019 season where he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.