Ezekiel Elliott Joins Highest-Paid NFL Running Backs After New Contract

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is now a very rich man. According to the NFL Network, Elliott and the Cowboys have agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension, which makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Overall, Elliott will earn $103 million over an eight-year span which makes him the first running back in league history earn $100 million.

In Elliott’s three seasons in the NFL, he has led the league rushing twice. In 2018, Elliott was the rushing champion, recording 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries. In his rookie season in 2016, the Elliott tallied 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.

So with the new contract, how much will Elliott make per year based on average salary? And which running backs are behind Elliott when it comes to contracts? Scroll down to take a look at the NFL’s highest-paid running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys – $15 million Per Year

Zeke wanted to be the highest-paid player in the NFL, and he got his wish. The six-year, $90 million contract extension makes Elliott the richest running back in the NFL in terms of average salary. But along with the $90 million in new money, Elliott also gets $50 million guaranteed. He’s only been in the NFL for three seasons, but he has earned this raise, leading the NFL in rushing yards and carries two of the last three seasons.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams – $14,375,000 Per Year

Todd Gurley has been a dangerous running back since entering the NFL in 2015. As soon as he was drafted by the Rams, Georgia alum made an impact, rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. In 2017, Gurley was named Offensive Player of the Year after recording 1,305 rushing yards 788 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. Last year, Gurley led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17.

Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets – $13,125,000 Per Year

Le’Veon Bell signed with the Jets after not playing the entire 2018 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round back in 2013 and has made an impact for the team since. Out of Bell’s five seasons, he has rushed for over 1,200 yards in three of them. Bell rushed for 860 yards his rookie season and he rushed for 556 yards in 2015 as he only played in six games due to a torn MCL.

In 2017, Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns and he also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro First Team for the second time in his career and he was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals – $13,000,000 Per Year

David Johnson signed his latest contract back at the start of the 2018 season. He became a household name in 2016 after recording 1,289 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns. He suffered season-ending wrist injury in 2017, and he recorded over 1,300 total yards in 2018. Johnson should see his numbers increase in 2019 now that Kyler Murray is the starting quarterback.

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons – $8,250,000 Per Year

Devonta Freeman only played in two games in 2018 because he suffered a groin injury. But he’s 100 percent healthy now and the Falcons are hoping he can get back to his 2015 and 2016 form when he reached the Pro Bowl both seasons. 2016 was the year NFL fans started to take notice of Freeman as he rushed for 1,079 yards 11 touchdowns. In the postseason of that year, Freeman rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills – $8,000,000 Per Year

LeSean McCoy has put together a strong NFL career as he has posted over 10,000 rushing yards and 69 rushing touchdowns. However, McCoy did not have a great season in 2018, rushing for only 514 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. Regardless, McCoy is making his case to be in the Hall of Fame when his career is over as he was named to the Pro Bowl six times and named to the All-Pro Team twice.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – $7,798,688 Per Year

Saquon Barkley was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season because he was the most dynamic running back in the league. In 16 games, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while recording 721 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With another year in the Giants offense, there’s no reason Barkley can’t post those numbers again in 2019.

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers – $7,500,000 Per Year

It’s interesting that McKinnon is seventh on this list considering he’s never been a full-time starter and he’s never rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. However, he did have a strong 2017 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 570 yards while posting 421 receiving yards. In 2018, McKinnon signed a four-year $30 million contract with the 49ers but he missed the entire season with a torn ACL.