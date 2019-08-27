Ezekiel Elliott Wins ‘Puke’ Bet Against Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk

Ezekiel Elliott has beaten Marshall Faulk. No, Elliott did not surpass the hall of famer in career yards, but he was able to win a challenge that was set by Faulk when they were in Cabo. Rich Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show, said he sent a text to Faulk to ask him about getting Elliott to puke.

“He met the challenge and didn’t puke. I hate losing money but I did,” Faulk said to Eisen.

Faulk also told Eisen that when it comes to Elliott, “the process of getting into football shape is underway.”

UPDATE: Just texted @marshallfaulk to see if he got Zeke to puke. “He met the challenge and didn’t puke. I hate losing money but I did.” Also said Elliott is in very good shape and “the process of getting into football shape is underway” https://t.co/aQ1q60feZB — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 25, 2019

This stems from Faulk being on the Eisen’s show last week and talking about how he’s going to get the four-year veteran running back to puke while training him.

“I’m on my way there,” Faulk said. “I got some drills and stuff that I used to do. … I’m going down to try to make him throw up. That’s my job.”

Elliott is doing everything he can to get ready for the upcoming season. But the only problem is he’s not with the team and has not practiced with the team throughout training camp as he’s holding out for a new deal. The good news for Cowboys fans is a deal should be done before the season beings next week.

“From what I understand, this deal is getting done,” NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said on the ESPN show Get Up. “This is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. If he gets the big pay-bump this year and doesn’t have to hold out next year or even the year after that, this is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. He will be back by Week One.”

Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it.

That said, Maxim Magazine recently released an interview they did with Elliott over the summer, and he said he wanted to say in Dallas for the rest of his career.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”