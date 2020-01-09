Ezekiel Elliott’s Cryptic Message After Jason Garrett’s Firing Sparks Debate Among Cowboys Fans

Ezekiel Elliott understands there will be a lot of changes when the Dallas Cowboys take the field in 2020. One of the biggest changes will be the head coach as Jason Garrett was fired and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was hired. When Elliott learned the news of Garrett being let go, he went to Instagram and wrote an interesting message.

“Sometimes it gotta fall apart just to come together,” Elliott wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This could mean a number of things, but the initial impression is Elliott is not upset about Garrett being fired because it might be the best thing for the Cowboys moving forward. Garrett leaves Dallas with more wins than losses, but the team never lived up the expectations. McCarthy is a proven winner as he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010.

So how do fans feel about what Elliott said on Instagram? Scroll down to find out.

New Coach, New Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 7, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

This fan believes hiring a new coach will only mean good things for the Cowboys. The Instagram user wrote: “New coach new era new super bowl rings.”

That’s not always, the case, but a new voice with a talented roster could get them over the hump. However, the pressure on McCarthy to win right away or he could be out of job very soon.

Scared

This fan is very concerned about the caption because it’s something that is not normally said or written after a firing. The Instagram user stated: “I’m scared by this caption.”

One fan responded to the comment by writing: “I thought he was taking bout Dak thought they didn’t resign him. Well you never know that could prob be it.”

We’ll never really known what Elliott exactly meant unless he says it publicly.

Lombardi Trophy Next

The NFC East has the most Super Bowls by division with 13. It’s also the only division where every team has at least 1 Lombardi Trophy.



Will the Cowboys or Eagles add to their total this season? pic.twitter.com/Uuwo6I8Opm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2019

Confidence is riding high with this Cowboys fan after what Elliott said. The Instagram user wrote: “Can’t wait to see y’all hold that Lombardi trophy up.”

That would be great for the Cowboys and the fans because they haven’t experienced anything like that since 1995. But they have some work to do based on how things ended in 2019.

Question for Elliott

Tier 2: Workhorse



Elite in all areas except receiving. Elite rushers with some/minimal receiving upside.



NFL:

Ezekiel Elliott

Nick Chubb

Derrick Henry

Derrius Guice

Adrian Peterson

Marshawn Lynch



2020:

Jonathan Taylor pic.twitter.com/LVSWanokEJ — Austin DeWitt (@DeWitt_Dynasty) January 8, 2020

The Instagram user had a question for Elliott and it’s a valid one. The fan wrote: “Zeke are you happy about the new head coach we got?”

We haven’t heard Elliott’s thoughts about McCarthy, but the one thing to mention is the former Packers head man is not known for running the ball which is not a good thing for the All-Pro running back and the Cowboys in general. It could be different in Dallas, but in his final season in Green Bay, the Packers ranked last in the NFL in rush attempts despite ranking near the top of the league in rushing yards per carry.

Shot at the Cowboys

This fan agrees with one thing that Elliott said in the post. The Instagram user took a shot at the team by writing: “Well the falling apart you guys did perfectly.”

This probably means he’s not sure if they will come together. But if the Cowboys sneaked into the playoffs are won a playoff game this year, does the team make the changes and fire Garrett?

Go Crazy

In order for the Cowboys to succeed, Elliott has to play at a high level and every fan knows that. So that led to this fan sending a message to Elliott by saying: “Go crazyyyy next year bruh.”

In 2019, Elliott finished the year with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries. He has been named to the Pro Bowl and he has reached the Pro Bowl three times in his first four seasons.

Can’t Wait

Mike McCarthy is ushering in a new era with the #Cowboys, and he’s poached/retained key coaching talent in the process.



Who’s in, and what should you know about them? Who’s out, and why??



And… who might be on the way??



Let’s talk about it.



DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/vpVFyeG1qg — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 8, 2020

This fan is very ready for the 2020 season after a rough 2019 campaign. The Instagram user wrote: “There’s a new era in Dallas now can’t wait to see the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.”

Win or lose, it will be very entertaining to see the Cowboys in action this fall.