Reactions to Clay Travis Saying Ezekiel Elliott ‘Blew It’ With Cowboys Contract

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is very close to signing a new contract which could make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. But radio host Clay Travis believes Elliott won’t sign a new deal anytime soon and he could miss a game or two until a deal is done.

“I think Ezekiel Elliott blew it,” Travis said on Sunday. “He should have been happy to be the second-highest-paid running back in the entirety of the NFL. This is a bad decision by him. He already has a five-year contract essentially. He’s only played three years, he’s got two years left. I don’t like this move by Ezekiel Elliott.”

Travis went on to say that team owner Jerry Jones should not be talking about the negotiations publicly and with the team looking to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott and they also just re-signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, Travis believes backup running back Tony Pollard could start in place of Elliott and have some success.

Agreeing with Clay

Huge cowboys fan here, I think zeke is making a huge mistake. First of all I’m so sick of this all about the money attitudes. When they haven’t really done anything. If they won the super bowl last year. Then maybe zeke has a leg to stand on….but NO! — Matthew Simone (@hippymatt444) September 2, 2019

Very interesting take considering Elliott has led the NFL in rushing two of the last three seasons.

Response to Clay Supporter

So leading the league 2 out of 3 years in rushing isn’t doing anything? Losing games while he was out doesn’t show you need him? Haha ok ride with TONY and miss the playoffs — Joshua stroud (@Joshuastroud21) September 2, 2019

Not only did Elliott lead the NFL in rushing two of the last three years, but he’s also led the league in carries twice. So Elliott is asking to get the money he thinks he worth considering he’s been the hardest working back in the NFL.

350 Touches

When you get 350+ touches like Zeke then talk — Christian Caballero (@COOK13Chr1S) September 1, 2019

Last year, Elliott led the NFL with 304 carries in 15 games while he had 322 carries in 15 games back in 2016. In 2017, the Ohio State alum only registered 242 carries only because he was suspended the first six games of the year.

Elliott Traded?

They keep saying hes going to sign i think this is leveon bell all over again and will be traded in off season because i dont’ think cowboys can pay him number 1 rb in the nfl money and pollard is their new featured rb. They did same thing with demarco murray. — gizmo duck (@johndoe95639982) September 2, 2019

It will be interesting to see what happens, but I don’t think Elliott will be traded after the 2019 season.

Not Even Close

I was buying all the hype the past couple of days that a deal was near. As long As ZE insists on top money, no deal will be reached — Lindlow (@Lindlow5) September 2, 2019

Believing the Reports

Have you missed the reports the past 24 hours ? — Matt frasco (@MattFrasco) September 1, 2019

Fake News

Bro stop listening to this fake news he has no idea what going on inside — cowboys12307 (@cowboys12307) September 2, 2019

Travis is only stating his opinion on this and it’s very likely he has no inside information on the Elliott contract negotiations. And while it’s not the most popular opinion, there are a few experts that feel the same way as Travis when it comes to how Elliott is handling the situation.

Travis to ESPN

I’m pretty sure if ESPN wanted you you would bolt like the road runner from your current position. How is Zeke maximizing his earning potential any different? — Abdul Raheem Way (@RaheemWay) September 2, 2019

It’s a fair point because ESPN is the big show and that’s a dream for any sports radio host or sports reporter. If Elliott were to wait, he would get a monster contract where his family would be set for life. But there are no guarantees in the future and Elliott is trying to maximize his status in the NFL right now.