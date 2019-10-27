See Every NFL Game on Today: Full Schedule

With only 17 weeks in the NFL‘s regular season, the slate of games for many teams is 50 percent complete. Playoff hopefuls such as the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers still have much to play for, but other teams in the Dolphins and Bengals are already out of contention.

Given that there are teams on bye and two have already played, the schedule for Sunday is on the lighter end. Twenty-six of the 32 teams will be in action in 13 separate matchups, the majority of which will take place early in the afternoon/morning based on time zone. Only three games will take place in the late afternoon slot while two teams are set to face off on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Of course, having so many games in the early slate means that it could be difficult to find the specific game that many people want to watch. The matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts might take precedent when fans want to tune in for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

With kickoff nearly here, it’s time to buckle down and find out when the games will take place.

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Without starter Matt Ryan in the lineup due to a high ankle sprain, the Atlanta Falcons offense will instead be relying on veteran backup Matt Schaub to lead the way against the Seattle Seahawks. Back in 2012, Schaub was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL while pairing with receiver Andre Johnson, but he hasn’t started a game since 2015 (Baltimore Ravens). The Falcons have firepower, but keeping pace with MVP candidate Russell Wilson will not be easy. The Seahawks’ starter has 15 touchdowns through the air, along with another three on the ground.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at New Era Field

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles last a major rivalry game on Sunday Night Football. This team was viewed as largely ineffective while only putting up 10 points against a Dallas Cowboys defense that had been struggling. The Bills, on the other hand, are coming off of a victory over the Dolphins with a 5-1 record and are looking to keep pace with the New England Patriots. The 36-year-old Frank Gore may not find it easy rushing against the Eagles’ front seven, but second-year quarterback Josh Allen could find success against a struggling secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago Bears (3-3)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field

Coming off a 12-4 season in 2018, the expectation was that the Los Angeles Chargers would be a Super Bowl contender once again. However, the situation has not played out that way as both injuries and last-second losses have contributed to a 2-5 record. Veteran Philip Rivers is still effective under center, but the entire offense has struggled with consistency, especially on the road. The Bears are in a similar situation considering that this team also reached the playoffs with a 12-4 record in 2018. However, both the offense and defense have struggled during this 3-3 start to the season. Questions abound about both quarterback Mitch Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy’s playcalling. The Bears have stated that they will be running early and often during Sunday’s game, but will this trend continue if the Chargers build up a two-touchdown advantage?

New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field

This game will be between two first-round picks in quarterback Matthew Stafford (2008) and rookie Daniel Jones (2019). Both signal-callers entered the league with high hopes, as well as some trepidation from the respective fanbases. In his long career, Stafford has been effective overall but hasn’t led the Lions to a Super Bowl. He has, however, made Detroit very competitive during the 2019 season despite the stat sheet not reflecting that effort. Jones is in a different situation considering that he took over for the benched Eli Manning and has been trying to keep this Giants team in contention as a rookie. The former Duke star has shown flashes of brilliance, firing up the fanbase, but has also struggled with rookie mistakes. This battle in Detroit will be an important test for his first season.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) at Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium (London)

The third consecutive game in the International Series, this battle will be viewed by many as an opportunity for the Los Angeles Rams and their struggling offense to continue hitting their stride. Quarterback Jared Goff finished week 7’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons without any turnovers, which was the first time this season, and he will be looking to repeat this feat against a struggling Cincinnati team that hasn’t won a single game this season. Andy Dalton and the Bengals, however, are simply trying to reach the bye week without incurring any further injuries. Top receiver AJ Green is due back after a week of team rest, and adding him to the offense could make the Bengals competitive once again.

New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field

Coming off a primetime battle in which he was “seeing ghosts,” Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be looking for a bounce-back performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Achieving victory in enemy territory will require him finding deep threat Robby Anderson for big plays while also utilizing running back Le’Veon Bell as a receiving option out of the backfield. On the other side of the field, rookie phenom Gardner Minshew will be looking to put on a display of offensive firepower for the home crowd. The man with the mustache and the jean shorts has been firing up Duval County since taking over for an injured Nick Foles, and he will be looking to continue building momentum with a performance against the Jets.

Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

With Drew Brees back in action for the first time since tearing a ligament in this thumb in week two, the focus will entirely be on how he can perform against an Arizona Cardinals defense that has struggled with consistency. Not having running back Alvin Kamara in the starting lineup will make this task more difficult, but Brees still has All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas at his disposal. Rookie Kyler Murry, however, will be leading this Cardinals offense into battle against one of the most effective defenses in the entire league. The Heisman Trophy winner has provided promise for his future success this season, but achieving victory in New Orleans will be very difficult.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (3-4)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

The battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans was originally slated to be another battle between top-two draft picks in Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston (2015), but the second overall pick was recently benched in Nashville. Now, veteran Ryan Tannehill will be leading the Titans into battle and looking for a second consecutive victory. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are looking to get back into contention after starting the season at 2-4. Winston has struggled with interceptions in recent weeks, but head coach Bruce Arians hopes that his starter can bounce back from a five-interception performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Denver Broncos (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Denver Broncos expected to be very competitive during this 2019 campaign after bringing quarterback Joe Flacco to town, but this team has largely struggled en route to a 2-5 record. The defense hasn’t been as effective as initially hoped while the offense has sputtered at inopportune times. Last week, the Broncos also traded longtime receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. Without him in the lineup, the pressure will be on Courtland Sutton and the other options to lead the way. The Colts, on the other hand, have been very effective with backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett leading the offense. This team boasts a 4-2 record and lead the division. Taking care of business against the Broncos will only keep the winning streak alive.

Carolina Panthers (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium

Heading into this battle against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, the focus will be entirely on backup quarterback Kyle Allen. With Cam Newton declared out for the game, he will have to show that the 4-0 start to his 2019 season was not a fluke. However, this may be difficult considering that the 49ers have been chasing down quarterbacks with ease. This defense has accrued 20 sacks in only six games and is coming off a shutout performance against the Washington Redskins. Running back Christian McCaffrey could be heavily involved early and often as the Panthers try to find any advantage.

Cleveland Browns (2-4) at New England Patriots (7-0)

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium

The Cleveland Browns have been struggling throughout the regular season while the New England Patriots have been easily dispatching every team on the schedule. At 7-0, Tom Brady and co. are heavy favorites, especially after shutting out the New York Jets last week. However, Baker Mayfield and his receiving corps. that features Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have hopes of taking the Patriots’ defense down a notch.

Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3)

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium

This Sunday afternoon battle will be one that could feature big plays on a regular basis considering that the Texans secondary has been rocked by injuries. The Raiders, on the other hand, have struggled against the pass recently and just gave up five passing touchdowns and a perfect passer rating to Aaron Rodgers. Both Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson are capable of leading their offense to 30-plus points, so this matchup in Texas could turn into a track meet.

Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium

Once a highly-anticipated matchup between former MVPs in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, this Sunday night battle in Kansas City will instead be defined by the play of a backup quarterback. Mahomes was able to take some practice reps in his continuing rehab from a dislocated knee, but he was officially declared out for this battle against the Packers. Instead, veteran Matt Moore will be leading this Chiefs offense. The journeyman threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes, but he will be tasked with facing off with this fearsome Packers defense.