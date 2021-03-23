'Moon Knight' Star Ethan Hawke Rocks Bubba Wallace Tee During Nets Game

✖

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace became a household name during the 2020 Cup Series season, putting him on several prominent figures' radar. LeBron James and Alvin Kamara are among those that have mentioned Wallace in a variety of ways, and now a prominent actor has joined the list. Ethan Hawke, who will next be seen in Marvel's Moon Knight, recently attended a Brooklyn Nets game while wearing a Wallace t-shirt.

Hawke posted a photo that showed him at the Barclays Center on Sunday. The Nets had just defeated the Wizards 113-106, so the actor celebrated by talking about the team and how he can't wait for fans to fill the arena once again. However, many people noticed the choice of T-shirt. They expressed appreciation for the Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports tee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke)

"What a game. What a team. Thank you [Brooklyn Nets]. Can't wait till the stadium’s full, so I’m not the only one screaming my fool head off," Hawke wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Wallace was among those that saw the fresh T-shirt and responded, "I dig the shirt selection, my man!! [fire emoji]"

The night out at Barclays Center is not the first time Hawke has shown off the Wallace T-shirt. He previously posted another image that showed him posing between two cutouts of bald eagles. The actor joked about "two eagles and a Hawke" while people continued to express appreciation for his t-shirt choice.

Of course, there were some questions among fans of both Hawke and Wallace. They wanted to know why the actor was only wearing a T-shirt highlighting the NASCAR driver's time with Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace left the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro at the end of the 2020 season and joined forces with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Hence, fans expressed the opinion that Hawke needs some updated merchandise.

Now the driver for 23XI Racing, Wallace is striving to secure the first Cup Series win of his career while behind the No. 23 Toyota Camry wheel. He has taken part in all six races of the 2021 season but has not secured a top-10 finish just yet. Wallace has three top-20s and three other finishes in the 20s.

The next opportunity to secure a win will take place on Sunday. Wallace and the Cup Series will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for a unique race. They will race on dirt instead of on a traditional track surface, providing a new skill test.