ESPYs 2022: Lil Rel Howery Roasts Tristan Thompson for Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson's latest scandal was the subject of one of the biggest punchlines of the 2022 ESPY Awards, as comedian Lil Rel Howery poked fun at the NBA player's baby drama during Wednesday night's show honoring the world of sports. Thompson has been making headlines after news broke that he and his ex, Khloé Kardashian, will be welcoming a child any day now, having conceived a child together via a surrogate after he secretly fathered a baby with another woman.

During Wednesday's awards, Howery joked from the crowd, "Matter of fact we got Chloe Kim right here," while speaking to the Olympic snowboarder. "I knew you were gonna be successful 'cause you've got two Kardashian names in your name," he continued. "The only advice I can give you is to watch out for them Tristans, that's all I got to say." As the crowd laughed, Howery noted, "Yeah, I said it!! You all were thinking it."

Thompson has been spotted out with a mystery woman in Greece while awaiting the birth of his second child with Kardashian. The athlete is already father to daughter True 4, with the reality star, as well as sons Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols. Last week, Kardashian's representatives confirmed that she and the athlete were preparing to welcome their second child together via a surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep told PEOPLE in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum first started dating Thompson in 2016, but their relationship has been on and off throughout the years amid the basketball player's numerous infidelities. In late 2021, the two reportedly called off their relationship once more after news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, having conceived their child shortly after Thompson and Kardashian went through with their surrogacy plans.

On The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder admitted she was blindsided by the paternity lawsuit. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f-ing heads-up before the rest of the world?" she said. "It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people."

"I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date," she continued. "All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad."