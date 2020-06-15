ESPN's '30 for 30' Special 'Long Gone Summer' Taking Major Heat From MLB Fans

Sunday night, ESPN continued its series of 30 for 30 documentary specials with Long Gone Summer. The story focused on Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and their home run race in 1998. Both players wanted to break the longstanding record of 61 home runs hit in a single season, which drew considerable attention at the time. The documentary, on the other hand, sparked critical reactions from Twitter users.

When viewers tuned in to watch Long Gone Summer, they did so with the expectation that the documentary would provide a similar level of entertainment to The Last Dance. What many discovered, however, is that they did not enjoy the end product. They viewed the baseball-centric special as more of a "rerun" than an actual documentary. Some also noticed that McGwire played a more prominent role than Sosa, which created even more criticism. Viewers continued to voice their displeasure on social media throughout Sunday night and into Monday.