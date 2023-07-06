ESPN Fired Anchor One Week Before Her Wedding

A former ESPN anchor was fired from the network last week and it happened days before her wedding. Ashley Brewer, 31, is getting ready to marry NBA player Frank Kaminsky. Brewer shared the news on TikTok that she was let was laid off the week of her wedding. However, Kaminsky told The Wisconsin State Journal in May that they got married at a courthouse in Los Angeles in April.

"I'm really in love with her and know we just complement each other extremely well," Kaminskiy, who popped the question to Brewer last summer, told the Wisconsin State Journal. "We're just perfect for each other, and we both know it."

Brewer, who was an anchor on SportsCenter, was one of the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN last week. She was on SportsCenter since September 2020 and previously served as a host for SportsNation and co-host of the Sunday night edition of GameNight on ESPN Radio. "I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host Sportscenter," Brewer wrote on Twitter. "I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way. I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what's next."

Before joining ESPN, Brewer served as a weekend anchor and host for ABC7 in Los Angeles, covering the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl and other major sporting events. She began her career as a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 and weekend sports anchor at KGUN-9 in Tuscon, Arizona.

Kaminsky, 30, was selected No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was with the team for four seasons before signing a contract with the Phoenix Suns in 2019. Kaminsky then signed with the Atlanta Hawks last year and was traded to the Houston Rockets in February. He's now a free agent and looking for a new NBA home.

"This is where I'm at: I know I've accomplished so much playing basketball and like my career, and obviously the injuries suck and everything and it's kind of taken the majority of the last three years of my career away from me," Kaminsky said. "And the whole idea is to just get healthy and play again and I've never had a problem proving myself everywhere I've been. So I just want the opportunity. I don't even care what it looks like, I just want the opportunity to go put it in my hands and let me do something with it. That's where I've kind of been my whole basketball career and I prefer it that way."