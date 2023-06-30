Suzy Kolber Laid off at ESPN After 27 Years

Suzy Kolber is no longer a member of ESPN. The 59-year-old sports reporter went to Twitter to announce she has been laid off by the network. Kobler is one of the many on-air personalities ESPN let go on Friday as the network hopes to save tens of millions of dollars.

"Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off," Kolber tweeted. "Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I'm especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back."

Some of the other on-air personalities that have been laid off are Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Steve Young, Todd McShay, Joon Lee, Matt Hasselback, Ashley Brewer, and LaPhonso Ellis. Last week, it was reported that ESPN Radio is ending its morning show Keyshawn, JWill and Max with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Johnson and Kellerman have been let go, while Williams' contract expires this summer.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that around 20 on-air ESPN personalities are expected to be laid off. "Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun," the company said in a statement, per Barrett Sports Media. "This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth."

Kolber joined ESPN in 1993 and was one of the faces of its NFL coverage. She hosted Monday Night Countdown, ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show, as well as Monday Night Football halftime and postgame segments. She originally joined Monday Night Countdown in 2015 and was promoted to being the host of the show in 2017.

Kolber worked the sidelines of NFL games for ESPN before hosting Monday Night Countdown. From 2001-20011 she covered games for ESPN during Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. In 2006, Kolber became the first female recipient of the Maxwell Football Club's Sports Broadcaster of the Year Award.