ESPN Broadcasts 'Air Bud,' and Viewers Go Wild

Friday night, sports fans turned to ESPN in search of some entertainment. What they found, however, was Air Bud. The Worldwide Leader in Sports filled part of the evening schedule with a movie about a golden retriever that excels at basketball. This discovery caught many viewers by surprise and helped make Air Bud trend on Twitter.

For some fans, seeing Air Bud on ESPN only meant that sports have not returned quite yet. The NBA season is set to resume following approval from 29 of the 30 teams, but the games will not take place until July 31 at the earliest. For now, the sports broadcaster is filling the time with more unique options, documentaries about longtime stars and movies about a very talented golden retriever. Fans looking for sports simply expressed sadness or confusion while watching Air Bud.

Others, however, showed their excitement about the basketball-playing dog. They watched the movie as kids and relished the opportunity to revisit the 1997 film. These fans didn't care that no "actual" sports were taking place.