Erin Andrews Talks ‘Endless Possibilities’ for Women in NFL Ahead of Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Erin Andrews has made name for herself in the NFL as she’s one of the top reporters in the league. She is one of the women who continue to make an impact in the NFL as the league continues to grow. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Andrews ahead of Super Bowl LVI, and she was asked about women possibly being head coaches and general managers in the foreseeable future.

“I think there are endless possibilities with all of this,” Andrews told PopCulture. “It’s very exciting to see women in the front offices of these organizations. Now, obviously, on the sidelines, on the field as officials, there’s women in high positions with the league office. I mean, look, is it happening as quickly as I’m sure a lot of females would like to see? Probably not, but I think what’s important is change is happening and the moves are being made. I applaud the NFL for that.”

In 2018, Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm made history when they called the Thursday night game for Amazon Prime Video. It was the first time an NFL game had an all-women booth, and the duo has called games for the last four seasons. But would that be something Andrews is interested in?

“A lot of people ask me if that’s something I wish I could do. I love where I am. I don’t want to be up in the booth,” Andrews said. “I love being right down on the sidelines. Sometimes, it’s dangerous. Sometimes, it’s crazy. A lot of times it’s chaotic. I’m very, very happy where I am, but I applaud those women and everybody else that wants to try and go up there in that booth and call a game.”

To celebrate women in sports, Andrews has partnered with Crown Royal to gift 56 of the most influential women in sports with their newest whiskey blend, Crown Royal Aged 18 years. Along with the bottled gift, 1,000 will be donated in the recipient’s name to a charity that supports young women in sports and their individual journeys. Fifty-six women were selected to celebrate the 56th Super Bowl.

“I actually got to work with Crown Royal on the list and it was cool because I was just thinking about the women that have kind of paved the way for me, women that I look up to, women that I want to be like, women that I love to cheer for,” Andrews said. “They had their people, I had mine and we put it all together. It’s hard when you think about 56 women. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so much.’ But then once you start rolling and you’re like, ‘How about this person? How about this person?’ You’re like, ‘Oh wait, that’s, now I’m at 77.’ We’ll do that for Super Bowl 77.”