Super Bowl 2022: Madden Simulator Predicts Winner of Championship Game

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, and the crew from EA Sports have made their precision on the game. In the official Madden NFL 22 simulation of the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the game turns out to be very competitive. According to ESPN, the Bengals come away with a 24-21 win. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicks a 49-yard field goal as time expired to get the team their first NFL championship.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the team downfield to set up the game-winning field goal. He finished the game with 317 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, leading him to be named Super Bowl MVP. Burrow’s top target was wide receiver Tee Higgins who recorded 10 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also performed well, tallying six catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official Madden #SuperBowl prediction is in…



Who's taking home the Lombardi @MoneyLynch? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SmkvNh2IWu — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 7, 2022

The Rams led the game 14-7 at halftime. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a game-high 12 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown reception. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 27 of 36 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But the pick would be costly for Stafford as it was returned 29 yards for a touchdown by Bengals quarterback Eli Apple to tie the game 14-14 in the fourth quarter.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had an interception in the game while defensive lineman Aaron Donald had two sacks to go along with his four tackles. Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement for a Super Bowl run posted eight tackles in the loss. Other notable players that stood out were Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Bengals safety Vonn Bell. Mixon had 78 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards while Bell led the Bengals with nine tackles.

When it comes to Madden simulations, it has been right about half the time recently. Last year, Madden incorrectly picked the Kansas Cheifs to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-27. Tom Brady and the Bucs ended up winning 31-9. However, Madden was right about the Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers two years ago. In the real game, the Rams are favored to win by four points. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams. But the Bengals are the home team because it alternates every Super Bowl.