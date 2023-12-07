Erin Andrews Shares 'Intel' on What NFL Wives Think About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Erin Andrews is sharing "intel" on what the wives of NFL players think about the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. On the Calm Down podcast with co-host Charissa Thompson, Andrews talked about how she picked up some chatter about the relationship while covering the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers game for Fox on Sunday.

"Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, 'Love it, adorable,'" Andrews, 45, said, per PEOPLE. "And they were like, 'You know why? Because that's a man, and she's with him.' Here's a good take from an NFL WAG which I loved. She said … for the first time publicly it seems like she's with a guy that's not like 'Oh yeah, I'm with Taylor, don't take my picture. I'm at the concert.'"

If there are two people responsible for the Swift-Kelce romance, it might be Andrews and Thompson. Back in August, Andrews, and Thompson, 41, revealed they have played a role in the romance from the start. "Taylor, I don't know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world," Andrews said at the time. "Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. This is one Taylor, I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

Swift, 33, talked about her relationship in an interview with Time and said she began dating Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called her out on the New Heights podcast. "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift was first seen with Kelce in September during the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game. Since then, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has been to a handful of games and has hung out with Kelce's mother Donna and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.