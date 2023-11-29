Travis Kelce Shares His Nickname for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce enjoys spending time with Taylor Swift, leading to him coming up with a nickname for the 12-time Grammy Award winner. On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thanked his girlfriend for showing him love after making NFL history on Sunday. Swift liked an Instagram post from the Chiefs that said Kelce is the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving and the first Chiefs player to do it in team history.

"Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting," Kelce said, per Entertainment Tonight. This led to Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce asking if Swift had always been a fan of tight end receiving yards. "I'm not sure. That's a good question," Travis answered while laughing. "I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not. [I'll] have to ask her." Swift was not at the Chiefs game on Sunday as she was out of the country for her Eras Tour. The two also spent Thanksgiving apart for that reason, but Travis Kelce made the most of his holiday by eating KFC with his friends.

Regardless of not spending time with Swift on Thanksgiving, Kelce is having a 2023 to remember. Along with dating arguably the biggest star in the world, Kelce helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years and has broken several NFL records. Before the season, Kelce was asked when he would retire from the NFL.

"Till the wheels fall off, baby," Kelce told reporters in June, per CBS Sports. "I love this game. I know I'm going to miss it when I'm done playing." Kelce went on to say he's having too much fun playing football. "I just love the game," Kelce said. "I think that kind of keeps me living with, I don't know, a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34 and I think that's something – you know, I don't want to lose that. I don't want to lose that excitement that I had for a game when I was a kid. "Every single day I get to come in with the best team, best players (and) best coaches in the world, so it makes it easy to just come in here and just enjoy it."