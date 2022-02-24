Erin Andrews Reveals Her ‘Selfish’ Opinion on Aaron Rodgers’ Future (Exclusive)

Erin Andrews has talked to Aaron Rodgers a lot over the years since Fox Sports covers the Green Bay Packers on a regular basis. But with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay, Andrews has some interesting thoughts on Rodgers’ future. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Andrews who isn’t sure what Rodgers is going to do for the 2022 season.

“I am split down the middle with him much like I was with Tom [Brady],” Andrews exclusively told PopCulture. “If I thought Tom was going to call it a career, maybe go for one more year. I could see Aaron staying put in Green Bay. I really could. And then on the other side of things, I can see the argument, Tom Brady opened the door for a lot of these athletes that are like, look, I don’t have a lot of time left. I need to go to a team that I think we can win this now, or I need a change to prove I can do it.

“I could see him leaving. I can see him staying. I could see him leaving. …As I was selfish with Tom, I’m being very selfish with Aaron as well. I’ve asked him not to leave. We cover the NFC. I don’t want to see him in the AFC, because that means we won’t see him. We normally see him four to five times a year. I was like, ‘Listen, I know we have nothing to do with your decision, but don’t go. We love you in the NFC. We want the guys here.’”

Rodgers is expected to make a decision soon. He’s under contract with the Packers for another two seasons, but the Packers could trade him if he wants to leave. One team that could make a push to go after Rodgers is the Denver Broncos. The team is looking for a starting quarterback as they haven’t reached the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since being drafted by the team in the first round in 2005. He didn’t become the starter until the 2008 season and has put together a Hall of Fame career. Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and has won four NFL MVP awards.