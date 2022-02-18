Erin Andrews Explains Why She Didn’t Want Tom Brady to Retire (Exclusive)

Erin Andrews has covered her share of NFL games that featured Tom Brady. But when Brady announced his retirement earlier this month, Andrews was not happy with his decision. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Andrews, who explained why she didn’t want Brady to retire.

“I always leave kind of the analyzing of players to somebody like a Troy Aikman or guys that have actually played,” Andrews told PopCutlure. “And when you hear Troy Aikman say he’s the greatest player of all time, that kind of validates it for me. Troy played the position. Troy won three Super Bowls. I work with him and I hear who he likes, who he doesn’t like, who he thinks has made their mark in the NFL. And Troy says it, and look, you would imagine he’d be pretty hard on quarterbacks being a successful one that he was, but he’s like, ‘I truly believe he’s the greatest of all time.’

Andrews continued: “That’s why selfishly I didn’t want him to retire because I love covering the GOAT. And like I’ve said multiple times, this is my version of Michael Jordan. I didn’t get a chance to cover that. I was just a kid on a couch screaming for him even though he was beating up on my Boston Celtics. It was some of the coolest times in my career. Listen, it’s pretty badass when you’re on a Friday, you get on a conference call with Tom Brady and he’s breaking down the season with you. You’re like, ‘Holy crap. This is my job.’ That’s why selfishly I’m really bummed out.”

Brady leaves the NFL with two Hall of Fame careers. In his 22 seasons, Brady won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVPs. He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Brady is a member of the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Some think Brady will return to the NFL since he left the game playing at a high level. Andrews said she has reached out to Brady after his retired announcement “and try to convince him not to go. I don’t think I have much weight in my argument there, but that’s okay.”