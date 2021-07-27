Erin Andrews Reveals 2 of Her Biggest Pet Peeves

✖

Erin Andrews had to address two things that bother her. On the Calm Down podcast, Andrews was talking to her co-host Charissa Thompson, and they discuss their pet peeves. One of the things Andrews mentioned expecting to be makeup-ready on a FaceTime call. Andrews said she looks like that once a week, but the rest of the week Andrews reveals she looks like she's been "hit by a truck," which means she's not going to respond to a call if it's FaceTime.

Thompson then responded with her own pet peeve, which is people saying they didn't recognize her without makeup because it's not a compliment. Andrews then revealed her second pet peeve, which is when fans seeing her at a game and telling her "you're so much skinnier than you are on TV." Andrews and Thompson both cover the NFL for Fox and have dealt with their share of interesting fans. For Andrews, she has been doing sideline reporting for the NFL since joining Fox in 2012, prior to that, she was working the sidelines for college football at ESPN.

"There’s really nothing else I wanted to do with my life,” Andrews said in an interview with Forbes in February. In a lot of ways, she continued, “Sports is the greatest reality TV show there is out there. We just never know what’s going to happen — and when it does, you have to be ready to go.”

In the same interview, Andrews talked about her podcast, which is “all about the conversations you would have with your friends when you think others aren't listening. It's like a text chain put into a podcast. This is the place where Erin and Charissa get real, and no subject is off limits.” Andrews also said: “She’s recently married, I’m married. I’m in my 40s, trying to have a family, and I know more about Tom Brady and the Kansas City Chiefs than I do about being a wife and potential mother, so this is kind of like listening to our crash course in real life.”

Andrews, 43, also co-hosted Dancing with the Stars with Tom Bergeron from 2014-2019. She went attended the University of Florida in 2000 and joined Turner Sports in 2002. During her time with Turner, Andrews covered college football, the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Thrashers.