Former Dancing with the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have reunited. Bergeron hosted the dancing competition for 28 seasons, and Andrews was his cohost for 10 before they both exited the series in July 2020. The former co-hosts reunited for a drink on Thursday, and Bergeron shared the pictoral evidence on Instagram. "Reunited & it feels so good," he wrote.

Fans were shocked when Bergeron announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the series. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me," he wrote. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews tweeted the news of her own departure soon after. "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons,” Andrews wrote at the time. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels."

After he was fired, ABC and BBC offered their "sincerest thanks and gratitude" for his years of hosting the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," the studios said in a statement to Variety. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Fans were thrilled to see Bergeron and Andrews reunited, filling the comment section with encouragement and joy. "Miss you both on DWTS!" wrote one fan. "The best [Dancing with the Stars] hosting duo ever! Really miss you two! I also miss [Dancing with the Stars](because I stopped watching last season - wonder why? [wink emoji])," quipped another. "LOVE you guys!!! I won’t watch DWTS unless they bring you both back. It’s TERRIBLE now," wrote another. Many fans are wondering if this was just a friendly reunion or if this is a tease for some sort of professional team-up in the future, but for now, the duo is staying mum.