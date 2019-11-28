Eric Decker: What to Know About the Former NFL Wide Receiver’s Marriage to Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker recently retired from the NFL and that means he can spend more time with his wife, Jessie James Decker and their three children. And based on what both Eric and Jessie have posted on social media, they are having a lot of fun together.

Decker played in the NFL from 2010-2017. He was on the New England Patriots roster before the start of the 2018 season, but before the season began he decided to retire from the league. He played for the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans and posted 439 receptions, 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns in eight seasons.

Jessie is a singer and reality television personality. She has released three studio albums since 2009 and her single, Wanted, is certified gold. Jessie and her husband started in a reality show called Eric & Jessie: Game On which aired on E!

Here’s a closer look at the marriage of Eric and Jessie James Decker.

Married in 2013

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

The couple married in 2013 and they have been together since 2011. In this post, Jessie is showing love to Eric as it is the couple’s six-year wedding anniversary. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 6 years of marriage to the love of my life. You are my whole world baby. 6 years ago today we were waking up to our wedding day and so excited to say I do.”

3 Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jul 4, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT

Along with being married, Eric and Jessie also have three young kids. They a daughter who is 5, and two sons who are four an 18 months. In this post, the kids are having fun watching fireworks on the 4th of July.

Date Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Decker (@ericdecker) on Jul 20, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

Even with careers and three kids, Eric and Jessie still find time to go on dates. In this post, Eric is looking forward to his date night with his wife as he writes, “Date night smokeshow.” It’s clear that the love is still strong between the two after years of being together.

‘Game On’ Reboot?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

Fans would love to see Eric and Jessie bring back their show, but it looks like that isn’t going to happen in the near future, which is a good thing. She wrote in this caption, “Eric and Jessie game…. what? Ok Ive see a LOT of emails/requests lately (for whatever reason) for our show to come back. The only issue is we don’t have any drama to showcase so idk how entertaining it would be these days. I mean sometimes Forrest poops his pants and sometimes Eric’s John deer tractor breaks down but other than that it’s all boring happy silly nice to each other moments sooo…”

Happy Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:32am PDT

Eric is retired from the NFL and Jessie threw him a retirement party. She wrote in this caption, “This is the last weekend we finally got to celebrate @ericdecker retirement from 8 years in the NFL! It was so much fun and so special to be able to celebrate an amazing career and all of his accomplishments and record-breaking moments we were able to look back on. I am so proud of this man and all he achieved.”

Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

The couple loves dressing up for Halloween and the post above looks at how the two have grown over the years when it comes to their costumes. Jessie wrote, “Happy Halloween! From no kids to kids oh how the costumes have changed lol.”

Kittenish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:19am PST

Jessie recently opened a new store called Kittenish which is in Nashville and they recently did a meet a greet with fans. The store includes mostly female clothing, but there’s a men’s section as well and Eric has his own collection. A second store recently opened in Destin, Florida.