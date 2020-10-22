Eric Andre Suffered Concussion, Hospitalized After Stunt Involving John Cena

✖

Eric Andre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and talked about the time where John Cena accidentally gave him a concussion. The 37-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he and the former WWE Champion were filming a bit for The Eric Andre Show, and Cena threw Andre through a shelf. The footage was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel asked Andre is he was in pain. after the stunt.

"John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong. And, that metal shelf came over and clocked me in the head," Andre said ... "And, I got concussed." Andre then noted he was taken to the hospital immediately. "I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [welt] on the side of my head," he stated. The good news is Andre seems to be okay and had some fun with Kimmel about the experience. "They did a CAT scan, and I haven’t been able to speak English since," Andre said. "I memorized this interview phonetically, actually."

The fifth season of The Eric Andre Show will premiere this weekend and will have 10 episodes. The show has had a number of celebrity appearances over the years, and along with Cena, Season 5 will include Judy Greer, Luis Guzman, Blake Griffin, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Omarion, Jai Rodriguez, Tia Carrere, and Robin Givens.

"I waxed my entire body, got over 200 pounds, and slept in a tanning bed," he said to Entertainment Weekly last year when talking about the fifth season. “I also got a new, super ‘expensive’ set that looks like Liberace f— a Japanese game show. This is the season of ultimate decadence."

Cena, who recently got married to Shay Shariatzadeh last week in Tampa, Florida. Has been staying busy in 2020. Early this year, he was featured in the film Doolittle with Selena Gomez, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Octavia Spencer. He also made an appearance on WWE television as he took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 in April. It's been reported that Cena and The Undertaker, who recently announced his retirement for WWE, could return for WrestleMania 37. Cena will also star in the latest Fast and Furious sequel, F9, which will be released in May 2021.