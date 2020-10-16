WWE Looking to Get John Cena and The Undertaker Involved in WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE fans could see the return of John Cena and The Undertaker at the biggest event of 2021. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is reportedly making plans for WrestleMania 37 and looking to get John Cena and The Undertaker involved in the show. Originally, WrestleMania 37 was set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It has reportedly been moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"You know come WrestleMania season they're gonna talk to John Cena and they're gonna talk to Undertaker," Meltzer said as reported by ComicBook.com. "I mean it's just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back." Both guys competed in WrestleMania 36, which took place at the Performance Center in Orlando. However, Cena and The Undertaker competed in cinematic matches that took place outside the performance center. Cena took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Filming of the match took place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the match which aired in April, but that doesn't mean the former WWE Champion is done with the company in terms of competing.

"It (the generation) needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now," Cena said on the After the Bell podcast. Which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star."

The Undertaker, who announced his retirement earlier this year, faced A.J. Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The match received rave reviews from critics, and The Undertaker said he was done with wrestling after the match was over.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he said on his docuseries The Last Ride. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there."