Ellie Goulding May Back out of Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show Due to Salvation Army Sponsorship, Backlash

Every year, the Dallas Cowboys host a Thanksgiving battle at AT&T Stadium, kicking off their annual partnership with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Ellie Goulding was originally scheduled to be performing during halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, but she has now threatened to pull out of the performance.

This announcement was made after her fans took to Instagram to accuse the Salvation Army of trans and homophobia while simultaneously condemning her for supporting the organization. This prompted Goulding to do further research about the Salvation Army.

This resulted in the statement in which she told the organization to make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community.

We’re so excited to announce that @EllieGoulding will be kicking off the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign during the @DallasCowboys Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Buffalo Bills on CBS! Tune in and join us in the #FightForGood this season. pic.twitter.com/ehz8UgJKhl — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) November 7, 2019

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” Goulding wrote. “I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

According to the Salvation Army’s website, the organization is committed to supporting the LGBTQ community through a variety of methods, including shelter, job training, and help with substance abuse. However, there have still been reports of the organization refusing to help gay couples until they agree to separate.

The Red Kettle Campaign has featured many popular artists over its 22-year history. Meghan Trainor headlined the 2019 performance. The campaign has also featured Selena Gomez, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban and Destiny’s Child.

This campaign is now in its 129th year and is focused on providing shelter and meals for people dealing with homelessness and hunger. It also helps provide toys for children during the holiday season, as well as fund services for those in need. In 2019, the campaign raised $142.7 million.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Goulding has not officially pulled out of the halftime show, but that could change depending on how the Salvation Army responds to her requests.

