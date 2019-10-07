Elizabeth Olsen Curses out Anthony Mackie Over Fantasy Football Feud

Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie are showing now love for each other when it comes to fantasy football. The two Avengers actors in a fantasy football league sponsored by ESPN.com and Olsen gave an update on her team. And things are not going well for her which led to her attack on Mackie.

“I might be second to last in the league,” Olsen said. “But you know what? I downloaded the app this week. So I’m ready and it’s not my fault Saquon (Barkley) got injured and (Julian) Edelman’s not performing. That’s not my fault. And Mackie, you’re a son of a b—–.”

Mackie did not like Olsen going off on him and that led to him responding.

“Elizabeth ‘Huggy Bear’ Olsen. …I took you to your first football game. Do you remember that?” Mackie said. “I bought you popcorn. You sat there with popcorn butter all over your face. Do you remember that? Anthony, Elizabeth, against the whole stadium. You’re’ going to use player’s names? You’re going to bring up my man Saquon? This is just offensive.”

Lizzie finally downloaded the Fantasy app… It’s week 5 of the #AGBOSuperheroLeague and things are really starting to heat up. Who are you rooting for?@AnthonyMackie #ElizabethOlsen @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/zTI3NeYW1g — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 5, 2019

Mackie then told Olsen what he thought of her fantasy football roster and then pointed the toilet as the video ended.

For what it’s worth, both Mackie’s team and Olsen’s team are not up to par. As of Monday afternoon, Mackie has a 1-3 record and Olsen is winless with a 0-4 mark. However, the reason Olsen is mad at Mackie is she is currently playing his team and she ended up losing 148-124. Mackie had Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and both players combined for 88 points. As for Olsen, she mentioned Edelman isn’t performing, but he led her team with 26 points.

Both Mackie and Olsen have some work to do if they want to win the 14-team league. Named the ABGO Superhero League, it consists of ESPN fantasy football expert Matthew Berry as well as actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds are in the league and they are undefeated. The league also features, Robert Downey Jr. Tom Holland, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan and director Joe Russo.

“This football season, ESPN will host an out-of-this-world fantasy football league that will bring together a dozen superhero actors for a great cause,” ESPN said in a press release. “Through a $100,000 donation from director Joe Russo – who previously appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Focus podcast – and his production company, AGBO, each team owner will play to raise awareness and money for charity.”