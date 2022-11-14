Eddie Guerrero Remembered as an Icon on Anniversary of His Death
On Nov. 13, 2005, professional wrestling star Eddie Guerrero died at the age of 38 of acute heart failure. It was a big loss for the pro wrestling world as Guerrero was one of the top stars in WWE. It was one year before his death that Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.
"Eddie was everything to me," WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield said in an interview with Lucha Libre Online (per WWF OldSchool). "He was a good friend of mine. He was a groomsman at my wedding and I did part of his eulogy, because we were such good friends. But Eddie wanted me to succeed and Eddie was the right guy. If it had been anybody but Eddie Guerrero to start with, I don't think JBL, you guys wouldn't be interviewing me today. And if you were, you would've interviewed me as Bradshaw as part of the APA, because there wouldn't have been that (WWE) Championship run."
Guerrero also won the European Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his time in WWE. He became the sixth Grand Slam Champion in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Guerrero on the anniversary of his death.
Vickie Guerrero
The widow of Guerrero wrote: "I stopped being angry with God for taking Eddie from me because he left with peace in his heart and accomplished everything he had put his heart into. He entertained audiences with his incredible talent of lying, cheating, and stealing the hearts of every fan!"
Remembering A Legend
Remembering Eddie Guerrero, who passed away 17 years ago today 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/06Hz5nJdkE— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 13, 2022
One fan wrote: "Maan..I was only 16, and this and Owen Harts passing had me tearing up! Especially that Raw after, when Benoit just absolutely broke down! Sheesh, that was the beginning of the end for him! So heartbreaking."
Lost of Love
Today marks 17 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero
Viva La Raza 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EGNb6rBZcD— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 13, 2022
One person said: "I was in high school when Eddie Guerrero passed. Time really has flown by too fast. He has been an inspiration to many of today's wrestlers and will be for many years to come."
Cheating Highlight
Always loved that Eddie Guerrero won his last match by cheating ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R6DMMklzpD— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) November 13, 2022
One fan tweeted: "It's just so sad that he's gone. He was my hero back when I was a kid. He'll always be the greatest."
A Champion
17 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero passed away. RIP Latino Heat 🇲🇽🔥 pic.twitter.com/hNjjysXf2T— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) November 13, 2022

One person wrote: "This man always gave us 110% every time he stepped in the ring. This was so pained and sad to watch watching him quickly slip away. What a true WRESTLER he was. RIP to one of the greatest ever."
GOAT
17 years ago today, the world lost a beautiful soul in Eddie Guerrero at the age of 38.
A beautiful soul that would lie, cheat & steal his way towards our hearts.
A legend that’s missed every single day.
A real life hero to me & my GOAT ❤️🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/r7D1ljDP9a— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 13, 2022
Another fan said: "This death hit me harder than Owen. Miss Eddie everyday, lying, cheating and stealing his way onto our screens and our hearts. Viva La Raza, Eddie Guerrero. RIP."
Sasha Banks
Viva La Raza forever 🌹💙 #EddieGuerrero pic.twitter.com/hy8Q7GyZPj— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) November 13, 2022
And this Twitter user wrote: "Miss this guy every single day, anytime I see an upcoming rising star, I can't help but think, Latino Heat would have had a field day."