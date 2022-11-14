Eddie Guerrero Remembered as an Icon on Anniversary of His Death

On Nov. 13, 2005, professional wrestling star Eddie Guerrero died at the age of 38 of acute heart failure. It was a big loss for the pro wrestling world as Guerrero was one of the top stars in WWE. It was one year before his death that Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

"Eddie was everything to me," WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield said in an interview with Lucha Libre Online (per WWF OldSchool). "He was a good friend of mine. He was a groomsman at my wedding and I did part of his eulogy, because we were such good friends. But Eddie wanted me to succeed and Eddie was the right guy. If it had been anybody but Eddie Guerrero to start with, I don't think JBL, you guys wouldn't be interviewing me today. And if you were, you would've interviewed me as Bradshaw as part of the APA, because there wouldn't have been that (WWE) Championship run."

Guerrero also won the European Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship during his time in WWE. He became the sixth Grand Slam Champion in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Guerrero on the anniversary of his death.