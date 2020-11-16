Eagles Fans Banned From Lincoln Financial Field Due to New COVID-19 Restrictions

✖

Philadelphia Eagles fans will no longer be allowed to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field this season. On Monday, the city of Philadelphia announced new outdoor restrictions due to the growing cases of COVID-19. This means the team will not able able to host fans at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles also announced this in an email to their season ticket members.

In October, the Eagles finalized a plan to have a limited capacity of fans returning to the stadium under COVID-19 guidelines set by the league and public health experts. 7,500 fans were allowed to the season the Eagles in action, and they were able to play games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. They will now go back to their setup in September as they had no fans for two of their home games that month. The team's next home game is on Nov. 30, a Monday night contest against the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, the Eagles lost to the Giants 27-17, dropping their record to 3-5-1 on the year. As bad as things look for the Eagles, they are still in first place in the NFC East due to the fact the other teams in the division struggling.

"It's going to be a mood where, I don't want it to be a panic mood by any stretch of the imagination," Pederson said to reporters when talking about the team's mindset heading into their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. "I don't want any of that, but I do want the guys to feel that emotion they felt after the game and feel that sort of anger, that 'mad' feeling they had and channel that for good, channel that for their week of preparation. I talk to the team a lot about preparation and hard work and you can't substitute for that. The way you practice is the way you're going to play and we've got to focus on that and take care of the details during the week."

The Eagles are nearly three years removed from a Super Bowl win and did it with a backup quarterback in Nick Foles. The team has reached the playoffs the last two seasons but have come up short in the divisional round (2018) and the wild card round (2019).