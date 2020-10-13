Philadelphia Eagles Announce Limited Fan Attendance at Lincoln Financial Field

✖

The Philadelphia Eagles have a difficult game on tap for Sunday afternoon with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. Achieving victory will not be a simple task, but the Eagles will have actual supporters on hand for the game. The team will allow limited fan attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles will allow up to 7,500 people at Sunday's game against the Ravens. However, this number includes coaches, players, fans and team personnel. Ticket sales for Sunday's game, as well as next Thursday's battle with the Giants, will go on sale Wednesday. Season ticket members who opted into the 2020 season will have the option snatch up the limited number of seats.

"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field," Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a statement. "After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday. On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed."

Fans will be able to attend the game against the Ravens, but they will have to follow new guidelines. The Eagles are putting into place mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing policies. Additionally, the stadium will implement contactless parking and gate entry, as well as cashless concessions.

Some NFL teams have allowed fans during the early portions of the 2020 season. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first to do so with the Thursday night kickoff game against the Houston Texans. An estimated 17,000 fans showed up and cheered on the defending Super Bowl champions.

Similarly, the Miami Dolphins have only allowed roughly 13,000 fans at home games during the 2020 season, and this won't change in the near future. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the stadium restrictions and set the stage for full attendance at stadiums across the state. However, the Dolphins said that they do not plan on allowing more than 13,000 for the foreseeable future.

The list of teams allowing fans varies based on the state regulations, and several stadiums will continue to have empty stands. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are two such examples. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are changing their approach ahead of Sunday's game.