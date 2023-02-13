Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Breaks Down Into Tears During Super Bowl National Anthem

Nick Sirianni made a big impact before Super Bowl LVII kicked off. While Chris Stapleton was performing the national anthem, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach broke down into tears. Fox cameras caught Sirianni crying, and the moment immediately went viral.

Sirianni clearly understands how big the Super Bowl is as he has a chance to lead the Eagles to their second championship since the 2017 season. He was hired as the Eagles' head coach in 2021 and led the team to the playoffs in his first season. In 2022, the team took a major step forward, winning 14 regular season games and taking down the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

At the end of January, Sirianni detailed the team's preparations for the Super Bowl. "Obviously, they've been really good for a long time, great organization," Sirianni said, per the Eagles' official website. "Coach [Andy] Reid is a great coach, and (Kansas City quarterback) Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the world, (Kansas City tight end) Travis Kelce, (Kansas City defensive tackle) Chris Jones. They have good players everywhere and really good coaching.

"We're just in our early stages of studying them, having a couple weeks here. Yesterday (Monday) was more of a review of the game day and doing some of the logistics things and then with everything, but then today, we're in our early stages of studying the Chiefs, and that's where we are right now. But really good team, obviously, as you would expect, as they're in the Super Bowl."

Sirianni wasn't with the team when the Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago. But he relied on those who were part of the team that are still on the roster and coaching staff. "I've talked to a lot of different guys," Sirianni said. "Obviously, a handful of guys were here as far as our players go for the Super Bowl in 2018, but there were a lot of people in the building that were here and that's obviously an advantage, schedule-wise, things like that. I've talked to multiple different coaches, (Passing Game Coordinator) Kevin Patullo has helped me a lot with that, as well, being able to reach out to some of the other coaches that have went through this before."