EA Sports' Latest Announcement on College Football Video Game Leaves Fans Unhappy
College football and video game fans will have to wait a little longer for a new game from EA Sports. It was recently announced that the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football won't be released until the summer of 2024. It was reported that the game was set to be released next summer, but after not having a college football video game for nine years, EA Sports wants to make sure it puts out the best game possible.
EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN that compensating players that are in the game is an issue they are ironing out. "If you look back on where we were talking in 2021, that road was blocked," Holt said. "I think I even said something to the fact that we were passengers on this journey, just like anyone else. Well, the road's open now, but it's still under construction."
The reason there hasn't been a college football video game since NCAA Football '14 is players weren't compensated for being in the game. The rise of name, image and likeness (NIL) has opened the door for EA Sports to bring back something fans loved for many years, but those same fans aren't happy they have to wait another year and a half to get their hands on the game.
The Announcement
EA Sports' college football video game series will return in the summer of 2024, EA Sports' VP and GM told @mikerothstein.
More on the story: https://t.co/jS6DCm9PUu pic.twitter.com/KrBtS77cSP— ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2022
One fan responded: "Please be a whole new engine with new mechanics & not a Madden hammy down with collegiate logos."
Very Bad Day
When you hear EA Sports has delayed the new NCAA Football gamepic.twitter.com/BvvxRDgkoj— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2022
Another fan wrote: "It's almost as bad as when you hear EA is making the game. Worst sports franchise ever. Bring back 2k!"
Not Okay
EA Expected to announce NCAA Football will be delayed to 2024 pic.twitter.com/2voPC9L4RA— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 22, 2022
A Twitter user said: "I only play 2003, with Joey Harington on the cover, on my ps2. I sit in my living room, smoke cigarettes and run the g— option all day. Old school."
Devastating
Devastating: EA Sports Won't Release Its New College Football Video Game Until 2024 https://t.co/r8ASd8PaUA pic.twitter.com/N9ARv7wCiF— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2022
A fan said: "Literally re-release 14 on the new consoles with roster updates and the correct conferences/bowls and we are okay with waiting a year. 14 was that good of a game."
Angry
EA Sports is reportedly expected to announce tomorrow morning that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024, per @MattBrownEP 😐 pic.twitter.com/IN54N3NB9w— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2022
One fan stated: "I'd be bummed… but I'd rather them get it right and give us a quality game then just rush something out and it be terrible."
A Plan
EA Sports could literally just re-skin Madden in generic stadiums and we’d be happy for year 1 of EA Sports College Football— Stuart Gilchrist (@StewieGilchrist) November 22, 2022
A person wrote: "If I die before the next college football game releases I'm going to haunt EA Sports headquarters until the end of time."
Bring Back MVP NCAA Baseball
EA delaying “NCAA Football” until 2024 pretty much guarantees that the game will be a disappointment. People will expect to see an extra year’s work of quality that will not be delivered.
Now give us what we really want @EASPORTS pic.twitter.com/1kbc6CzvCl— College Baseball Central (@CollegeBaseCNT) November 22, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Why didn't they keep making ncaa baseball I'll never understand. That game was so good."