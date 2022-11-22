EA Sports' Latest Announcement on College Football Video Game Leaves Fans Unhappy

By Brian Jones

College football and video game fans will have to wait a little longer for a new game from EA Sports. It was recently announced that the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football won't be released until the summer of 2024. It was reported that the game was set to be released next summer, but after not having a college football video game for nine years, EA Sports wants to make sure it puts out the best game possible. 

EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN that compensating players that are in the game is an issue they are ironing out. "If you look back on where we were talking in 2021, that road was blocked," Holt said. "I think I even said something to the fact that we were passengers on this journey, just like anyone else. Well, the road's open now, but it's still under construction."

The reason there hasn't been a college football video game since NCAA Football '14 is players weren't compensated for being in the game. The rise of name, image and likeness (NIL) has opened the door for EA Sports to bring back something fans loved for many years, but those same fans aren't happy they have to wait another year and a half to get their hands on the game. 

The Announcement

One fan responded: "Please be a whole new engine with new mechanics & not a Madden hammy down with collegiate logos."

prevnext

Very Bad Day

Another fan wrote: "It's almost as bad as when you hear EA is making the game. Worst sports franchise ever. Bring back 2k!"

prevnext

Not Okay

A Twitter user said: "I only play 2003, with Joey Harington on the cover, on my ps2. I sit in my living room, smoke cigarettes and run the g— option all day. Old school."

prevnext

Devastating

A fan said: "Literally re-release 14 on the new consoles with roster updates and the correct conferences/bowls and we are okay with waiting a year. 14 was that good of a game."

prevnext

Angry

One fan stated: "I'd be bummed… but I'd rather them get it right and give us a quality game then just rush something out and it be terrible."

prevnext

A Plan

A person wrote: "If I die before the next college football game releases I'm going to haunt EA Sports headquarters until the end of time."

prevnext
0comments

Bring Back MVP NCAA Baseball

And this fan wrote: "Why didn't they keep making ncaa baseball I'll never understand. That game was so good."

prev
Start the Conversation

of