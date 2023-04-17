E-40 Accuses Sacramento Kings' Security of 'Racial Bias' After Ejecting Him From Game

Hip-hop legend E-40 was kicked out of Saturday night's playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, and he claims "racial bias" led to his ejection. The video of E-40's ejection shows him talking to security before leaving the arena. Following the incident, the 55-year-old rapper and Warriors fan released a statement saying he was "subjected to disrespectful heckling" during the game, and in the fourth quarter he "turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner."

E-40 (real name Earl Stevens), then said. "Kings security approached me, assumed I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena. Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a White woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."

Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape (per ESPN), Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively blocking the view of fans behind him and refused to comply with a warning after many complaints. However, a source close to E-40 told Spears that a warning was never given by Golden 1 security for excessive standing.

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made," the team said in a statement. E-40, who is from Vallejo, California, is known for his huge support for the Warriors who are the defending NBA Champions. He even joined the team last year when they went to the White House to celebrate their title win.

"It's unfortunate," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said after the team's loss to the Kings. "I love 40. He's been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he's always been respectful. He's always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it's resolved."

E-40 is known for his 2006 songs "Tell Me When to Go" and "U and Dat." He has released 26 studio albums from 1993 to 2019.