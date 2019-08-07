Chicago White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease Makes Starbucks Run in Full Uniform

Rookie hazing is an important part of sports, whether it is the NFL players carrying all of the shoulder pads for their teammates or having to sing songs during training camp. But the Chicago White Sox are taking it up a notch by sending one of their star youngsters on a run for supplies.

Tuesday, the White Sox played a doubleheader against the Tigers in Detroit, which doesn’t make for an easy day at the ballpark. However, Chicago was victorious in the first game, and they celebrated by sending pitcher Dylan Cease to Starbucks to pick up some much-needed caffeinated beverages. He did so in full uniform while placing 17 separate orders. What a way to celebrate the victory.

The entire sequence of events was captured for social media by catcher James McCann, who relished in the fact that his young teammate was in charge of providing coffee for the entire team.

Unfortunately, the mid-series coffee run did not work particularly well as the White Sox lost the second game of the doubleheader by a score of 10-6.

That being said, Cease certainly earned his delicious beverage during the first battle of the day, a 5-3 victory. He was on the mound for five innings and only gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Cease also collected six strikeouts.

If the former sixth-round pick of the Chicago Cubs can continue performing at this level while helping the White Sox collect wins, it’s likely that he will no longer be the one sent on coffee runs to celebrate victories. He will move up in the world while some other member of the team will be tasked with hitting up Starbucks.

In his brief career with the White Sox, Cease has achieved a 2-4 record and has struck out 33 batters. He has allowed 24 runs and 33 hits. Cease hasn’t reached the apex of his career and will likely deal with some inconsistent performances as he grows as a player. Fortunately, Starbucks will be on hand to provide him with energy.