Dwyane Wade's Kids Mortified by His Nude Birthday Photo With Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade recently posted a photo of him nude with his wife (who was wearing a bathrobe) and his kids do not approve. Wade, who just turned 39, shared the photo with his 17 million followers on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Birthday behavior‼️ 39 is already looking up." His kids had a lot to say about the photo.

"This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to," Wade's 18-year-old son Zaire said in the comments, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Wade's 13-year-old daughter Zaya also responded, writing: "Ayooooo chill, I just got on," with several emojis. The couple's daughter Kaavia who is 2 years old, has her own Instagram account and she commented: "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis."

It's clear the kids don't approve of the Instagram post, but Wade loves turning 39 and being retired from the NBA. Wade and Union are currently in Jamaica for a getaway. The former Miami Heat star has been retired from the NBA since 2019 and has more time to spend with Union and his family. He does continue to follow the NBA as he showed a lot of support for the Heat for reaching the NBA Finals last season. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Wade was impressed with the way Heat star Jimmy Butler played throughout the playoffs.

"I think Jimmy's been very clear, and I think I've spoken a few times, it's conversations that we had about Miami early on, and it's certain people that you just know are Miami Heat guys when you know the culture," Wade said to ESPN last year. "And for me, I always thought that Jimmy was that — not knowing that this would actually happen — but I always thought that Jimmy's personality and his crazy is perfect for [Heat president] Pat Riley and [coach] Erik Spoelstra's crazy."

Wade knows how to win NBA championships as he won three of them in his career (2006, 2012, 2013). Along with being a champion, Wade is a 13-time NBA All-Star, All-Star Game MVP and NBA Finals MVP. Wade won the scoring title in 2009 but was also a strong defensive player, being named to the All-NBA Defensive Team three times. Along with playing for the Heat, Wade spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.