Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Steamy 'Birthday Behavior' Photo

Dwyane Wade recently celebrated his 39th birthday and had fans talking after what he posted on social media. On Monday, the former NBA star went to Instagram to post a photo of him and his wife Gabrielle Union. And the reason fans were talking about the photo was Union was wearing a bathrobe but was standing in front of Wade, who was naked.

"Birthday behavior‼️" Wade wrote in the caption. "39 is already looking up." It seems like Wade enjoyed his birthday since he's retired from the league. Wade called it a career in 2019 after playing in the NBA for 16 seasons. In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, Wade talked about what's next for him.

"I think it was roughly around like 25, I started to think differently about the game," he said. "And even though I was still in the early and in a prime in my career, I started to take the things I did off the court a lot more serious, and really started focusing on building something that will last and that I can do when I'm done playing the game of basketball." At that time, Wade was promoting his documentary, D Wade: Life Unexpected, and explained why he wanted to produce a film that talks about his journey to the NBA.

"I wanted to own my own content," Wade stated. "So 10-plus years ago, I started that process, and it just so happened that once I ended my career I was like, OK, we got all this footage, let's do something with it to kind of wrap up this journey and this part of my life. And once we do that, now we can move on and we can start this next journey."

Wade was drafted by the Heat in 2003 and became a star very quickly. He was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2004, played in his first All-Star game in 2005 and led the Heat to an NBA title in 2006. He won the title again in 2012 and 2013 with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Bosh played for the Heat from 2003-2016 before spending one season with the Chicago Bulls. He then moved on to the Cleveland Cavaliers for one year before ending his career in Miami.