Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union: What to Know About Their Marriage

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been one of the most popular celebrity couples in the last few years. Wade just wrapped up a legendary basketball career and Union is an A-list star in Hollywood. The good news for both couples is they have more time to spend together with Wade retiring from the NBA. And with the couple having their first child together via surrogate in 2018, they have been have a lot of fun lately.

Union has been steadily working in Hollywood for the last 20-plus years. She’s known for her roles such as Bring it On, Bad Boys II and Breaking In. Currently, she is starring in the TV series L.A.’s Finest with Jessica Alba with the second season premiering next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But, how did they meet? How long have they been married? Here’s what you need to know about their marriage.

First Meeting

It was reported Wade and Union first met in 2007 at a Super Bowl party they were hosting. Wade filed for divorce from then-wife Siohvaughn Funches that year and Union recently divorced from former NFL player Chris Howard. The party must have gone well because they would re-connect two years later.

First Date

In 2009, Wade and Union were seen together publicly and Union took a lot of heat as she was being accused of breaking up Wade’s first marriage.

“I think people mistook me taking the high road as an admission of guilt. Dwyane and I made a decision very early to not react to the negativity. And I kept feeling like the truth would come out,” Union said to Us Weekly. “The problem is, when it did, nobody cared. What I discovered on social media is that people don’t read the entire story.”

Breakup

It was reported that Wade and Union split in early 2013. However, it was only for about three months and they were back on ready by the spring. The reason they broke up was “distance and scheduling,” according to Union.

Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 21, 2013 at 5:02pm PST

At the end of 2013, Wade and Union were engaged. Union showed off the ring on Instagram and wrote, “Sooooo this happened…” The ring is reportedly worth $1 million and Wade asked Union at the construction site at their new home.

Married

In August 2014, Wade and Union officially tied the knot. The couple got married in Miami and a number of notable guests attended the ceremony including Ludacris, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Kevin Hart.

New Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:12am PST

On Nov. 7, 2018, Wade and Union welcomed a baby girl into the world via surrogate. Her name is Kaavia James Union Wade and she recently celebrated her first birthday. In this post, Union wrote, “Chocolate Drops Amazing day celebrating [Kaavia’s] 1st birthday with family and friends.”

Working out together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:23am PST

Both Wade and Union stay fit because they train together. In this post, the couple is doing a photo shoot for people as Wade was recently named one of the sexiest men alive. “This is exactly what happens when we work out together. I just be smirkin and staring like a creeper.”