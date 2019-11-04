Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sends Message to Jorge Masvidal After Win at UFC 244

Dwayne Johnson was the guest presenter at UFC 244 and he awarded the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal who defeated Nate Diaz in the main event. And once Masvidal and Johnson left the ring, the two got a chance to talk and that led to Johnson going to Instagram and sending the UFC star a message. The former WWE star was impressed with how Masvidal works each day to get better.

“Away from all the noise, good to have a quiet moment. I’m always impressed with an individual’s discipline and commitment to succeed. But I’m impressed more with how one handles their success and that level of intense pressure to be No.1,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram post.

“Congrats @gamebredfighter for being that example, raising the bar and getting the job done.

My goal was to help promote this fight as much as I could in hopes that Jorge, @natediaz209 and all the fighters could make as much money as possible at the Garden – that was completely sold out. Congrats! Thanks brotha for having the brilliant idea to have me present the BMF Title to you.”

Masvidal responded to Johnson’s Instagram message by showing love to the Hobbs & Shaw star.

“Can’t thank you enough for making this event. You are a bmf in everything you do and whenever you want to put some work in, I got you. Whenever/wherever that’s the code,” Masvidal wrote.

Masvidal defeated Diaz in three rounds and the doctors looked at Diaz and determined he could not continue. On Friday, Johnson went to Instagram to share his thoughts on the fight.

“Being on this [UFC] stage with them, you can FEEL this strong calm before the storm energy between [Nate Diaz] & [Jorge Masvidal],” Johnson wrote. “Their body language and eyes say it all. These two warriors are gonna light it up at the Garden tomorrow night!!! Honored to present this new and one of a kind, BMF Title to the winner.”

Along Johnson was not the only special guest at UFC 244. President Donald Trump was also in attendance and he got a mixed reaction from the crowd. UFC president Dana White talked about having Trump at UFC 244 and he said Trump has been a big supporter.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career, Trump was the first guy to pick up the phone and reach out to me,” White said.