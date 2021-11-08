Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases Return to WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been busy with several projects including filming several different movies. But the former WWE Superstar could be making his way back to the ring in the foreseeable future. Johnson recently spoke to Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com and teased a return to WWE for one match.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said when asked he would compete for the Universal Championship and battle his cousin Roman Reigns. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

Johnson last appeared on live WWE TV was in 2019 for the premiere of SmackDown on Fox. He has publicly announced he has retired from WWE. There have been rumors that Johnson would return to face Reigns, but that has not been set in stone. Reigns has emerged as the top Superstar on the WWE roster as he has been Universal Champion for over 400 days.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” Johnson said. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing.”

Johnson was the top Superstar in WWE during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He left WWE to focus on his movie career, which has been a major success. On Friday, Johnson’s new movie — Red Notice — premieres on Netflix Friday.