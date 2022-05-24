Dwayne Haskins Medical Report Reveals Details Leading up to His Death

✖

Dwyane Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit by a dump truck in Florida and killed on April 9, according to a toxicology report, per ESPN. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24 based on two separate samples taken from him. Both numbers are above the legal limit in Florida which is .08. The toxicology report also revealed that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used as anesthetics.

According to the medical examiner, Haskins' car was found on the side of the highway and a "female companion" was in the vehicle. She told the Florida Highway Patrol that Haskins left the vehicle to try to find gas. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death has been ruled an accident.

Haskins' wife Kalabrya told the 911 dispatcher that her husband was walking to get gas on the morning he was struck and killed. She called 911 because she didn't hear back from him when he told her he was leaving his car to get gas. Haskins was in Florida to train with Steelers teammates. An investigation report stated that on the night before Haskins' death, he went to dinner with a cousin or friend whose name is "Joey." And as the night went on the two "drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating."

"Dwayne Haskins Jr. was tragically killed on April 9, 2022," Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement released by attorney Rick Ellsley, per Pro Football Talk. "He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals."

The statement continues: "On behalf of Dwayne's wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work." Haskins was selected by the Washington Commanders No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played with Washington for two seasons before signing with the Steelers last year. Haskins was a standout player at Ohio State where he was named to the All-Big Ten First team in 2018.