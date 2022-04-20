Dwayne Haskins' Wife Called 911 the Morning of Steelers Quarterback's Death

✖

Kalabrya Harris, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwyane Haskins, made a concerned 911 call on the morning of his death. Andy Slater, a host for South Florida Fox Sports obtained the call which revealed that Haskins was "stuck" on the side of a Florida highway and "had to go walk and get gas." On the call, Haskins' wife can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher that Haskins called her from the side of the road near I-95 in Boward County, Florida and he would call her back after getting gas for his vehicle.

Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck while walking on I-595 West at the I-95 interchange outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 9. Kalabrya said that Haskins "was stranded by himself and he was walking" when she last talked to him. She was calling from Pittsburgh at the time.

"I kept calling and kept calling," Kalabrya told the 911 dispatcher, per the New York Post. "He wasn't answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It's not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he's OK and if anything happened to him."

During the call, the 911 dispatcher said, "So, I don't want you to panic but I am going to be honest with you. "We do have an incident on the highway but I can't confirm if that's your husband or not." In a separate 911 call which was also obtained by Slater, a panicked witness said they saw the incident.

"There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit a man," the caller said. Haskins was a Florida to train with his Steelers teammates. He got married to Kalabrya last March, and the couple lives in Pittsburgh. Shortly after his death, Kalabrya released a statement about Haskins' death.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya said. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated. The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve."