Drew McIntyre Drops F-Bomb While Appearing on 'Raw Talk'

Drew McIntyre didn't hold back on Monday night. The two-time WWE Champion recently appeared on WWE Newtork's Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw and talked about his feud with Sheamus. The two will meet at WWE Fastlane Sunday, and McIntyre dropped an F-bomb during his promo.

“It would’ve been simple [to get a WWE Title match], just ask me, just bloody ask me! Your best friend. You want to do that live on RAW? Sever our friendship? All that f—ing…,” McIntyre said per Wrestling Inc. Raw Talk host Kevin Patrick began smiling while co-host and WWE Superstar R-Truth continued with the conversation as McIntyre apologized.

Drew McIntyre dropped an F-bomb on RAW Talk. Bless R-Truth's recovery skills 😂 pic.twitter.com/vtJFy2qkwa — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 16, 2021

“Bleep me, please. I’m Scottish, I’m so sorry, sometimes I get carried away. But you can see exactly where I’m at right now,” McIntyre said. “I’m as passionate as you can possibly be. This Sunday, we’re going into a match where we’re going to rip each other apart and I apologize for my language. I’m not that guy usually, but this is a situation where I’ve been pushed over the edge.”

McIntyre is looking to beat Sheamus at Fastlane before he takes on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship. McIntyre won the WWE title for the first time at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar in five minutes. In 2020, McIntyre became the face of WWE by performing at a high level without live fans.

McIntyre's stardom comes after being released from the company in 2014. He returned to WWE in 2017 and continued to ascend each year. In 2019, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told TMZ that McIntyre has a chance to be a big star in WWE. "I think he's got a great look, great build," Johnson said. After McIntyre won the WWE title in April of last year, he gave credit to Johnson for believing in him.

"I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock," he said when talking to TMZ. "He was asked, 'Who is going to be the next breakout star?' and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I was not showing my personality like I've done over the past few months. I wasn't on a winning streak and he pointed me out anyway. I wanted to say thank you for seeing that in me. It's pretty cool that these people that believed in me are so influential in the entertainment industry."