Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says Pro Wrestler Drew McIntyre Has Superstar Potential

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a good feeling about a pro wrestler who is on the rise. TMZ recently caught up with the former wrestler turned actor who believes Drew McIntyre has chance to do some big things in the WWE.

“I think he’s got a great look, great build,” Johnson said.

McIntyre is someone Johnson knows well as he’s been feuding with his cousin, Roman Reigns, this year. Johnson and Reigns both appear in the upcoming film “Hobbs and Shaw” and they were both talking about McIntyre recently.

Johnson went on to offer McIntyre some advice as he told him to “[continue] to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience which is always the most important thing.”

McIntyre made his WWE debut in 2007 and he was looked at as the next big superstar. However, after spending a few years taking part in mid-card matches, the Scotland native was released from his contract. McIntyre then spent time on the independent circuit before returning to the WWE in 2017. He first joined WWE’s developmental organization, NXT and he eventually won the NXT Championship. In April 2018, McIntyre was back on the main roster and earned the nickname, “The Scottish Psychopath.”

Since his return to the WWE, McIntyre has been in main-event matches in the organization’s top shows RAW and Smackdown Live. He’s even aligned himself with Shane McMahon who is a minority owner of the WWE and the son of Vince McMahon, the league chairman and CEO.

McIntyre has to be happy with getting praise from Johnson as he’s considered as one of the best in pro wrestling history. Even though Johnson is now known for his blockbuster films, he was a huge draw in the WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Johnson is a third-generation wrestler as his grandfather was the “High Chief” Peter Maivia and his father is Rocky Johnson. In his career, Johnson has won the WWE Championship eight times, the WCW Championship two times, the tag team championship five times and the intercontinental championship two times. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named him Most Popular Wrestler of the Year in 1999 and 2000.