Drew Brees Tears Ligament in Thumb, Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will not be in action for a while as he will need to get surgery on his thumb. According to multiple reports, Brees tore a ligament in his thumb and he will have surgery as soon as possible. If everything goes well, Brees will miss about six weeks of action.

The injury happened on Sunday when the Saints were facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In the first quarter, Brees attempted as pass and his thumb slammed into Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had to leave the game and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took over. The Saints ended up losing the game 27-9.

Brees, 40, has been very durable during his time with the Saints, missing only one start due to injury back in 2015. One of the options the Saints have with their star quarterback is placing him on injured reserve and he would miss up to eight weeks. Or the Saints could simply keep him on the active roster and see if can return in a month and a half. If everything goes well, the earliest Brees could return in Week 11 when the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees has put together a Hall of Fame career and he entered the 2019 season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Sporting News ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks before the season and Brees came in at No. 4 only behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

“Brees was right there with Mahomes and Brady in the MVP conversation last season, and he is one of those legends many will grow to appreciate more years down the road when they look back on how prolific he was,” Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News wrote. “Now at 40, Brees in a couple years could even become known as a better age-defier than Brady is now.”

Last year, Brees was a big reason the Saints reached the NFC Championship, completing 74.4 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the Saints to a 13-3 regular-season record and they were one play away from reaching the Super Bowl had it not been for a controversial no-call at the end of the game.

The Purdue alum is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards with 74,845 and he’s tied with Tom Brady for the second-most passing touchdowns with 522.