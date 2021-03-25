Drew Brees: NBC Reportedly Has 'Secret Plan' for Former Saints QB

✖

Drew Brees has retired from the NFL and is now working for NBC Sports. And while NBC just welcomed the former Saints quarterback, the network may have some very big plans for him. Media insider Andrew Marchand appeared on Colin Cowherd's podcast and talked about Brees' future on NBC. Cowherd asked Marchand if Brees and Mike Tirico will replace Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels in the broadcast booth.

"Yeah, 100% that's what you should read into it," Marchand said on The Collin Cowherd Podcast. "NBC won't say that, but, NBC is doing something smart in terms of you bringing Brees in, he does Notre Dame, see if he’s good, and then you could elevate him. But I think that can go pretty quickly if he is good because you know that's kind of their new team, and then they work towards that next Super Bowl to, you know, Drew Brees and Tirico. So, I guess when you talk about timetables, I’d be, I don’t know if surprised, I gotta see how Brees does, but I think there's a very good chance, not this Super Bowl, next year NBC has it, but the following one, four years from there, I would think Tirico and Drew Brees would be the people.”

For what it's worth, Sam Flood, the executive producer of NBC Sports, told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated that the network had no plans of replacing Collinsworth with Brees. “Cris remains among the very best who’ve ever done it and the plan is to keep him in that chair for a long time,” he said per Brobible. “The opportunity down the road is not something we’re looking at right now."

No matter what Brees does at NBC Sports, he's excited about the opportunity. "Listen, I'm excited about that journey," Brees said on TODAY earlier this month. "I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments."