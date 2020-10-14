Drew Brees Reportedly Pays 'Several Million Dollars' for Luxury New Orleans Condo With Golf Simulator

✖

Drew Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract to return to the New Orleans Saints, and it appears that he is putting some of that money to good use. The veteran quarterback reportedly purchased a luxury condo in the Big Easy, which comes with several amenities. He also reportedly paid "several million dollars" for the unit.

According to TMZ Sports, sources close to Brees said that the unit is at the Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel & Private Residences. The development is reportedly the priciest development in city history and has a significant number of amenities for the quarterback to enjoy. He will have a private entrance to the bar/lounge, access to a 75-foot outdoor swimming pool, as well as a golf simulation room. Additionally, Brees will have jaw-dropping views of the Mississippi River and the French Quarter.

"When I heard The Four Seasons was coming to New Orleans, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase a condominium," Brees said in a statement. "The Four Seasons is transformative for this city and I'm excited to be part of it. My family and I will always love New Orleans and be proud to call the Four Seasons home."

With the two-year contract, Brees remains among the league's best-compensated players. His total career on-field earnings will be $294.7 million at the end of the 2021 season, per Spotrac. However, this money does not include the endorsement deals with Nike, Proctor & Gamble, PepsiCo and Wrangler. According to a June article by Forbes, Brees leads all NFL players with $15 million in sponsor money.

The 41-year-old Brees is once again turning in a solid campaign for the New Orleans Saints. He has a 71.3% completion rate and has thrown for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. The Saints sit atop the NFC South Standings with a 3-2 record after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The Buccaneers have a 3-2 record as well but lost to the Saints in Week 1.

Brees does not have a game in Week 6 due to a scheduled bye. The time off will provide the opportunity to rest and recover before a division matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Brees may also find time to practice his golf swing in the luxury condo. Although the upcoming matchup may be in doubt.

The Panthers and the Falcons faced off during a Sunday matchup. Days later, the team entered the NFL's "intensive COVID-19 protocol." Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after playing 12 snaps. The Panthers have not had any players test positive just yet, but the team is following the league's strict guidelines.