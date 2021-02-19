Drew Brees' Pending 2021 Return to NFL Sparks Hilarious Memes Online

Drew Brees hasn't made an announcement on his plans for the 2021 season. Most experts believe the New Orleans Saints quarterback will retire and make the move to TV. But with the start of the 2021 league year less than a month away, Brees has yet to make a decision. When the Saints lost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, Brees was asked if he was returning in 2021.

"Well, I'll answer this question one time, and that is that I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said to reporters. The Saints thought Brees was going to retire after the 2019 season, but he decided to return and make a run at a Super Bowl. And while Brees is still putting up strong numbers and the Saints will be in the mix next season, Brees may decide to make one last run to see if he can win his second championship. If that happens, fans won't know what to think. Scroll down to see fans making fun of Brees on his pending NFL return for the 2021 season.