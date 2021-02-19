Drew Brees' Pending 2021 Return to NFL Sparks Hilarious Memes Online
Drew Brees hasn't made an announcement on his plans for the 2021 season. Most experts believe the New Orleans Saints quarterback will retire and make the move to TV. But with the start of the 2021 league year less than a month away, Brees has yet to make a decision. When the Saints lost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, Brees was asked if he was returning in 2021.
"Well, I'll answer this question one time, and that is that I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said to reporters. The Saints thought Brees was going to retire after the 2019 season, but he decided to return and make a run at a Super Bowl. And while Brees is still putting up strong numbers and the Saints will be in the mix next season, Brees may decide to make one last run to see if he can win his second championship. If that happens, fans won't know what to think. Scroll down to see fans making fun of Brees on his pending NFL return for the 2021 season.
Drew Brees coming back next season: pic.twitter.com/Re1kokF2sc— josh♨️ (@geauxjosh9) February 19, 2021
Brees will not look like this in 2021, but he will be the second-oldest starting quarterback in the NFL behind Tom Brady. Brees turned 42 in January, and while he made some big plays last season, his arm strength is not like it was 10 years ago.
Drew Brees when Philip Rivers asks where they’re going on post-retirement vacation pic.twitter.com/YogpNpBDI9— James Todd (@jamestodd425) February 19, 2021
Philip Rivers announced his retirement after the 2020 season, and the thought is Brees would retire and both could be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years from now. However, it's very possible Brees has other plans.
Drew Brees: “I’m running it back with the Saints for another season”
His rotator cuff: pic.twitter.com/QbCRsWKCoy— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) February 19, 2021
Brees suffered multiple injuries the last two seasons, making it likely he could have issues with his health in 2021. That's one of the reasons why the Saints have two reliable quarterbacks in Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.
The NFC South when they hear Drew Brees is coming back to the Saints: pic.twitter.com/s2oANR1UpI— HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) February 19, 2021
NFC South fans might laugh at Brees coming back, but the team continues to win games. Despite the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl earlier this mont, the Saints have won the NFC South the last four years.
Nobody:
Drew Brees: pic.twitter.com/j8ewhm0pup— Aj 🐐 (@embracedvision) February 19, 2021
Even if Brees doesn't retire, the end is coming for him just like any player fortunate enough to play at a high level at his age. With Brady being 43 years old, Brees has the motivation and a reason to return.
When Jameis Winston see Drew Brees at training camp: pic.twitter.com/QxU2ThDJox— Showtime (@mattcraigallday) February 19, 2021
Jameis Winston is ready to take over the Saints' new quarterback. He has made his share of mistakes during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has a stronger arm than Brees and could be a better fit for coach Sean Payton's offense right now.
Drew Brees trying to push the ball downfield: pic.twitter.com/4cEMzima8c— THANK YOU DREW ❤️🐐 (@drewismydad) February 19, 2021
Brees' arm is stronger than this but is still not as strong as it when he was in his prime. Brees relied more on his accuracy than pushing the ball downfield last season.