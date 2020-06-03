Drew Brees' Comments on NFL Players Kneeling During National Anthem Spark Heated Reactions
Drew Brees had a lot to say about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterbacks did an interview with Yahoo Finance and was asked about players protesting during the 2020 season due to the death of George Floyd. Brees made it very clear he does not agree with it and explained why.
"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said. "Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about."
Brees comments comes a difficult time in the country as there have been a number of protests and riots across the country due to racial and social injustice. Because of that, social media didn't hold back when it comes to reacting to what Brees had to say.
Dear Drew Brees:
1.) That’s me, a US Marine. If anyone knows about respect and love for country, I’m your guy.
2.) Knowing why some NFL players knelt in the first place ie raising awareness for racial justice, I don’t find their action disrespectful to my service or the Flag. pic.twitter.com/V2UhR6cQpq— MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 3, 2020
He don’t know no better.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020
We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020
.@drewbrees is part of the problem. His take is disingenuous and wrong. The flag argument is an excuse to keep business as usual. Smh pic.twitter.com/23w9KGJdcs— Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) June 3, 2020
How saints fans looking at Drew Brees now: pic.twitter.com/YQJAqRG8cn— Deion (@DeionWilliams96) June 3, 2020
Me cancelling Drew Brees but still saying saints to the super bowl . pic.twitter.com/QH9lENdTP5— Rico ❤️ (@KxngG14) June 3, 2020
Drew Brees’ first locker room speech next season:
“Whats most important is that we are more than a team, we are a family—“
Saint’s Offensive Line:June 3, 2020
Drew Brees was once my teammate. Had a long intellectual talk with him in the cold tub once. Drew..... you’re a smart man. This ain’t ignorance. This is picking a side and not caring enough to fight for justice because you’re comfortable within your own bubble. Silence is murder!— Lamar Louis (@_ball_is_life23) June 3, 2020
Michael Thomas right now deciding if he should call out drew Brees or still get his 16 quick slant targets and 200 yards week one pic.twitter.com/TQvemoTTx1— john (@iam_johnw) June 3, 2020
Yall look at This. #DrewBrees Just your Beautiful Selfish #WHITEBOYPRIVILEGE @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/eEJkJPR7Kf— Babbi 🇺🇸 (@babbi_r) June 3, 2020
Drew Brees caring more about a flag than human people is peak southern boy clownery 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/qvWsI60ga4— Ashleigh Carter (@AshweeCarter) June 3, 2020
it only took 14 years, but maybe lil nikki saban got it right not taking drew brees for the fins.— daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 3, 2020
Man, Drew Brees' stance is really disappointing.— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) June 3, 2020
Drew Brees everytime he steps back this season pic.twitter.com/g5Y0ABxwJr— Gabriel (@ChanchosTacos52) June 3, 2020
Once again, Drew Brees has thrown something out there that comes up short https://t.co/HD0l0wrRJd— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) June 3, 2020
twitter: little quiet around here
Drew Brees: pic.twitter.com/5xZPWtynry— BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) June 3, 2020
so we can forget sometimes that drew brees is a pitchman for wrangler. and that interview with yahoo...that sounded like a man in his wranglers.
that made me wonder if wrangler had put out a statement. everyone else is, yanno?
lol wrangler hasn't tweeted in five days.— bomani (@bomani_jones) June 3, 2020
And Drew Brees had the nerve to post a Black Box on his IG yesterday. 70% of the Saints roster is Black and this is his response. When people show you who they are believe them cause he just doubled down on the same views he expressed around Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/CcBBPfZ5j8— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020
Guess Drew Brees isn’t as accurate as we thought.— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) June 3, 2020
Drew Brees. The Karen of the NFL— 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 ³³ 👑 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊ (@GoatAaronJones) June 3, 2020