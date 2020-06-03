Drew Brees' Comments on NFL Players Kneeling During National Anthem Spark Heated Reactions

Drew Brees had a lot to say about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterbacks did an interview with Yahoo Finance and was asked about players protesting during the 2020 season due to the death of George Floyd. Brees made it very clear he does not agree with it and explained why.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said. "Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about."

Brees comments comes a difficult time in the country as there have been a number of protests and riots across the country due to racial and social injustice. Because of that, social media didn't hold back when it comes to reacting to what Brees had to say.