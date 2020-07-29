Drew Brees Donating Another $5 Million to COVID-19 Relief

✖

Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, continue to do good work in the community. This week, the couple announced they are donating another $5 million through their Brees Dream Foundation to support health care to Louisiana communities in need. The couple previously pledged $5 million back in March to help the people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving," Brees wrote on Instagram. "Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with [Ochsner Medical Center] to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most." Brees went on to write they will "continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

Brees is doing everything he can to not only help the people of Louisiana, but he is also looking to a leader in the fight for racial equality. Back in June, Brees took a lot of heat for his comments on being against players who kneel during the national anthem. Brees then apologized multiple times for his comments, which came a week after the death of George Floyd.

"I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply," Brees said. "That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I'm sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution. I am your ally."

Brees is currently getting ready for the 2020 season as he and the rest of his New Orleans Saints teammates have reported to training camp. Last year, the Saints won the NFC South with a 13-3 record but lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. This could be Brees' final season as he reportedly has a job with NBC Sports to call NFL games.