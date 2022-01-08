Dr. Dre Could See Major Loss If Super Bowl Halftime Is Canceled

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again amid the new variants omicron and flurona, several stipulations are being put back in place to try and stop the spread. Many cities around the country are implementing mandatory proof of vaccination in order to dine in at restaurants and health officials are against large gatherings. Some productions have been halted, including filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Additionally, major concerts and festivals are reportedly in limbo, including the 2022 NFL Super Bowl. Super producer Dr. Dre is set to take the stage during the halftime show, but the performance may not go on as planned.

The upcoming Super Bowl is scheduled to take place in LA in February at the brand new Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. There has been speculation that the game could move to Dallas with more COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

If the halftime show is no longer a go, Dre could lose millions of dollars. Per The Blast, Dre fronted the majority of the money for the show. Though Dre has event cancelation insurance, it does not cover COVID-related cancelations. The Blast notes that the coronavirus is part of a Communicable Disease Exemption, which does not allow any financial backing if an event is canceled due to COVID-related reasons.

Regardless, the actual game is still scheduled to go on as promised. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

This comes amid Dre’s drawn-out divorce proceedings from his ex-wife, Nicole Young. Young fought for millions in spousal support monthly and alleged Dre physically, emotionally, and financially abused her over the course of their 20+ year marriage. He denied such. In the end, Young was granted a $100 million financial settlement.